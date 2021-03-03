Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aspen Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aspen Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

