Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $11.78

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,114,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,115,240. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

