Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $204.72

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.72.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $207.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,834. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.