Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 637.86

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.83 ($8.24).

SGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

SGE traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 579.40 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 645.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

In other The Sage Group news, insider John Bates bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

