Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,619 shares of company stock worth $4,228,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.