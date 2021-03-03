Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $50.33

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 30,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,122. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

