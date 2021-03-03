Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,040. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,784,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

