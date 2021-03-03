Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €10.64

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.64 ($12.52).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

FRA:EOAN remained flat at $€8.50 ($10.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,787,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.24.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

