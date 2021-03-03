Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €10.64

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.64 ($12.52).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

FRA:EOAN remained flat at $€8.50 ($10.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,787,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.24.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

