Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $1.57

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 16,816,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

