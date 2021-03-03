Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $176.82

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

