Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. IDEX reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 248,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,561. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.