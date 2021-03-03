Brokerages Expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anchiano Therapeutics.

ANCN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 9,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

