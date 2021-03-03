Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34).

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 40,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,159. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

