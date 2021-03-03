Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $2.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.17. Snap-on posted earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,650. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

