Brokerages Anticipate Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 907,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

