Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.24. AGCO reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO opened at $129.11 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.