Bristol-Myers Squibb to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 285,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.