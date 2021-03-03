Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.0% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 43,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. 213,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.