Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

MNRL opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

