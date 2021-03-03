BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BCTXF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

