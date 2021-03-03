BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 623,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,926. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

