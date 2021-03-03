Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Head-To-Head Review

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.58 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Boyd Group Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

