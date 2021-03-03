BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.79 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 3,687,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

