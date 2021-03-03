Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.78. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,958. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

