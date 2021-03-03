Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,573,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,009,000 after buying an additional 75,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,952,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,919,000 after buying an additional 205,197 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in AT&T by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,683,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,448,000 after buying an additional 765,918 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 491,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. The company has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.