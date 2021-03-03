Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 64.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. 5,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

