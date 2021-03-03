Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

