Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1,864.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,991. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.