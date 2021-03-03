Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 655 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,782,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,509,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,493 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.