Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,337 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 322,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

