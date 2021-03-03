Boston Partners Purchases 62,628 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Xerox were worth $106,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027,428 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xerox stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.