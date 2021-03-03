Boston Partners Has $83.73 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jabil were worth $83,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

