Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.00. Bossard has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bossard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Bossard Company Profile

Bossard Holding AG distributes fasteners, and provides related engineering and logistics services in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers socket products; hex head screws and flange bolts; nuts and inserts; bolts and plugs; slotted, cross recessed, assembled, self-tapping, self-drilling, thread forming, and wood screws; machine screws, threaded rods, slotted set screws, and hose clamps; washers and securing elements; pins, rivets, and keys; fasteners in various materials; coatings; and standard machine elements.

