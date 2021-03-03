Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.00. Bossard has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bossard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Bossard Holding AG distributes fasteners, and provides related engineering and logistics services in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers socket products; hex head screws and flange bolts; nuts and inserts; bolts and plugs; slotted, cross recessed, assembled, self-tapping, self-drilling, thread forming, and wood screws; machine screws, threaded rods, slotted set screws, and hose clamps; washers and securing elements; pins, rivets, and keys; fasteners in various materials; coatings; and standard machine elements.

