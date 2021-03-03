BORA Price Reaches $0.15 (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BORA has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market cap of $126.87 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BORA

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

