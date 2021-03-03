Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 3,376,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,407. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.