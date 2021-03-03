Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 193,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,635. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

