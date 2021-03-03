Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE BCC opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.