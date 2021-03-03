Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

WIFI stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.08.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

