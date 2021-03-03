Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.