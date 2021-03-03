Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.55.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$38.35 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

