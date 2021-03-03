Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $328.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.