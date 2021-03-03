Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVHBB opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $328.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

