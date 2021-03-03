Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

