Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 32,800 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTOCU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTOCU opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

