Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 1,528,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

