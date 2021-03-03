Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

