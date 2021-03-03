Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

