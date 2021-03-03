Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

