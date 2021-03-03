BlockMesh Price Up 82.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $930,438.61 and $6,983.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

