Bleichroeder LP Trims Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bleichroeder LP lowered its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602,242 shares during the period. NGL Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned 1.64% of NGL Energy Partners worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 93,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

