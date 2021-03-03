Bleichroeder LP Raises Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 284.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,256 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in HC2 were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the third quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCHC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 7,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

